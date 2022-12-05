Haris Rauf ruled out of the 2nd Test against England; further participation in series in doubt - Reports 

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the second Test against England in Multan due to a quad injury to his right leg.

Rauf, who made his Test debut in the ongoing series opener in Rawalpindi, sustained the injury after stepping on the ball while fielding on Day 1.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) already announced on Sunday, December 4, that the pacer will not bowl in the remainder of the Test following the results of the MRI scan. He bowled 13 overs in the first innings, claiming the wicket of Zak Crawley.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Just in: Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the second Test in Multan, with his participation in the rest of the



series also in doubt. The pacer injured his right quad while fielding in Rawalpindi

He also contributed 12 runs off 32 deliveries with the bat in the first innings. With the team battling out to avoid defeat, Rauf was required to come out to bat on the final day despite the injury. However, James Anderson was quick to dismiss him for a two-ball duck, pushing Pakistan closer to defeat at 264-9.

Pakistan likely to name a replacement for Haris Rauf

Contrary to normality, the Men in Green find themselves short of pacers in their squad following injuries to Shaheen Afridi and Rauf.

Afridi was ruled out of the three-match Test series after he reaggravated his knee injury in the T20 World Cup 2022 final in Australia.

Fellow debutant Mohammad Ali is expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the second Test. Mohammad Wasim Jnr remains the sole choice in the squad at present to replace Rauf in the playing XI.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Just for the heads up: Both Azhar Ali and Haris Rauf will bat for Pakistan if needed on the fifth day. #PAKvENG

To add depth to combat any potential injury cases, Pakistan might be favored towards the prospect of naming a replacement, especially with the player in question not entirely certain to play the final Test in Karachi.

They have Faheem Ashraf in the squad as well, but he presents himself as an all-rounder option rather than a specialist fast bowler. The likes of Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali, who have featured for Pakistan before, could lead a potential list of candidates to replace the pacer if required.

Pakistan's tail order is currently battling it out for a draw in the aftermath of Haris Rauf's dismissal. Apart from tiring English bowlers and a lifeless surface, poor lighting and approaching closing time proved to be the additional factors in the fag end of a riveting contest.

Who should replace the speedster in Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test against England? Let us know what you think.

