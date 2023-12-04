Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan granted partial NOCs for BBL by PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan for the upcoming 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL).

However, Rauf and Mir have been granted NOCs for only five games, while Zaman can play a maximum of four matches owing to workload management.

For the unversed, Rauf recently pulled out of the upcoming three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia. As per reports, PCB wanted Rauf to play in the ongoing National T20 Cup, which ends on December 10.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued no-objection certificates (NOC) to fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and leg-spinner Usama Mir for the Big Bash League 2023-24. The board has issued the NOCs considering the workload of players and the future tours programme of the national men's team,” PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB understands that this decision is in the best interests of all the stakeholders involved while balancing the importance of game time with workload management. Haris and Usama have been granted NOCs for a total of five matches whereas Zaman has been granted NOC for four matches. All these games are set to take place from 7 to 28 December,” the statement added.

While Haris Rauf and Usama Mir will play for Melbourne Stars in 2023-24 BBL, Zaman Khan will represent Sydney Thunder in the T20 league.

“We weren’t demanding more than 10-12 overs a day from him” – PCB chief selector on Haris Rauf’s absence for AUS vs PAK Test series

PCB chief selector Wahab Riaz recently expressed disappointment as Haris Rauf pulled out of the upcoming Test series in Australia.

“We spoke to the captain and coach, and they wanted to utilize Haris Rauf as an impact player in Test cricket. We weren't demanding more than 10-12 overs a day from him, which he has done in ODIs,” he said in a press conference.

Rauf took part in the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup, picking up 16 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.74. In the ongoing National T20, he has scalped four wickets in three matches for Islamabad.

On the other hand, Usama Mir took four wickets in as many games at an economy of 7.08 in the World Cup.

Zaman Khan, meanwhile, has scalped seven wickets in five games for Rawalpindi in the National T20 League.

Pakistan, under new Test skipper Shan Masood, will play the first Test against Australia in Perth on December 14.