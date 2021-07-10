Watch: Harleen Deol takes one of the greatest catches ever to dismiss Amy Jones  

Harleen Deol pulled off a spectacular catch near the boundary in the first T20I game against England at Northampton. The cricketing community around the world took notice of her splendid fielding effort, which earned her praise from all corners on social media platforms.

Harleen Deol has pulled off the 'CATCH OF THE SUMMER' to dismiss Amy Jones for 43



Leaps full length (at long-off), catches it over her head, jumps over the boundary ropes to regain balance and dives horizontally to pull off a blinder. Top stuff #ENGvIND https://t.co/ntzMsH7Sez — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) July 9, 2021

On the penultimate ball of the 19th over, English wicket-keeper Amy Jones played a lofted shot off Shikha Pandey, looking to clear long-off. Harleen Deol timed her jump to perfection and caught the ball but lost her balance due to the momentum. She smartly threw the ball in the air before crossing the boundary line and then leaped back into the ground to complete a stunning catch.

You can watch Harleen Deol's fantastic fielding effort in the video below:

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏



We finish our innings on 177/7



Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

Amy Jones was England's second-best batter of the match. She scored 43 runs in just 26 balls and looked set to finish her team's innings on a high note before Harleen Deol's tremendous effort at long-off. England managed to record a huge score of 177/7 in 20 overs but Deol's extraordinary effort saved quite a few runs for India and reduced England's eventual total.

Natalie Sciver's 55 in 27 balls takes England to 177 despite Harleen Deol's brilliance

Stunning cricket in Northampton!



💥 @englandcricket post a daunting 177/7.

💪 @natsciver smashes 55 off 27 balls.

☝️ @BCCIWomen hit back with 4/14 in last 10 deliveries.



India require a record chase to win.#ENGvIND | https://t.co/HOn50yqTGM pic.twitter.com/uDySDvGMt5 — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2021

Earlier, England's openers gave their side a good start by posting a 56-run opening partnership. They set the perfect platform for the middle order before they were dismissed. Natalie Sciver walked in to bat at the number 3 position and played a brutal knock. She smashed the Indian bowlers all over the park during her 27-ball stay at the crease. Sciver scored 55 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 203.70, courtesy of eight fours and one maximum.

Shikha Pandey (3/22) was India's best performer in the bowling department. She bowled an economical spell and also picked up the prized wickets of Sciver and Jones, which prevented the opponents from scoring more runs at the end.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra