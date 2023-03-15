"Harman doesn't know how to lose" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' 5th consecutive win in WPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has lauded the Mumbai Indians (MI) for making winning a habit in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

MI thrashed the Gujarat Giants by 55 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 14) to register their fifth consecutive win in the tournament. They posted 162/8 on the board after being asked to bat first and restricted Sneh Rana and Co. to 107/9 to complete an emphatic win.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra highlighted that the Mumbai Indians have been a notch above all other teams, elaborating:

"Mumbai Indians - the first team to qualify. Five wins in five games - this is a different kind of domination by the Mumbai Indians. They even lose the toss, they have lost all five tosses, but it does not make a difference to them. Harman doesn't know how to lose and her team just knows how to win."

Chopra compared Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.'s winning spree with erstwhile rulers who released the Ashvamedha horse to prove their dominance, stating:

"This is not the chariot of victory but the Ashvamedha horse. They released it in the first match against the Gujarat Giants, they have not lost even a single game until now, no one has caught that horse, the Ashvamedha is still running."

The Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of WPL 2023. However, they will want to continue their winning run as a top-of-the-table finish after the league phase will give them a direct entry into the final.

"When you see their XI, you say what are you doing?" - Aakash Chopra questions Gujarat Giants' selections

Sophia Dunkley was dismissed for a golden duck in Tuesday's game. [P/C: wplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra criticized the Gujarat Giants for their team selections in WPL 2023, observing:

"When you look towards the Gujarat Giants, who have Rachael Haynes and Mithali Raj sitting in their dugout, but when you see their XI, you say what are you doing? What would you have said to Sophia Dunkley when you dropped her from the next match after she became Player of the Match?"

Chopra questioned the Mithali Raj-mentored side for dropping Laura Wolvaardt after just one game and for their decision to play Annabel Sutherland ahead of Georgia Wareham, reasoning:

"You played Laura Wolvaardt there and now you dropped Laura after one match. So what would you have said to Laura? I am thinking that on a pitch that had so much help for the spinners, you dropped Georgia Wareham and played Annabel Sutherland. Are you not reading the conditions well? Why are you not able to field the proper XI?"

ARJUN GROVER @ArjunNGrover



#MIvsGG #WPL Seems like in next match Sophia Dunkley out and Laura Wolvaardt in for Gujarat Giants Seems like in next match Sophia Dunkley out and Laura Wolvaardt in for Gujarat Giants 😂😂😂#MIvsGG #WPL https://t.co/bINyvss38B

Sophia Dunkley couldn't replicate her performance from the last match she played as she was dismissed for a golden duck by Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sutherland was also dismissed for a duck and went wicketless while conceding 42 runs in the four overs she bowled.

Poll : Will the Mumbai Indians finish with an all-win record in the league phase of WPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes