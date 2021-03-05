Harmanpreet Kaur denies India are rusty after a year out of the game

Harmanpreet Kaur refuted suggestions that India will be rusty after not playing international cricket for a year. The ODI vice-captain instead expressed her excitement about returning to the field, opining that the lack of cricketing action was not in her control.

India will take on South Africa in a five-match ODI series which starts in Lucknow on Sunday. The two teams will then lock horns in a three-match T20 series. Harmanpreet Kaur and co last played an international fixture on March 8, 2020, where Team India were comprehensively beaten by Australia in the T20 World Cup final.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Harmanpreet Kaur was positive about how the team would cope on their return to the international fold after a year's hiatus. She said in this regard:

“I don’t think we are feeling rustiness or something. But we are very excited. I know it has been a long time, a long break for us. You know sometimes things are not under your control. We all are very excited, and I hope we will have a great series.”

India take on South Africa in the first ODI on March 7. The team trained together as a group for the first time on Wednesday, coming out of a six-day quarantine. Meanwhile, on their last tour of India in 2019, South Africa lost the ODI series 0-3 and the T20 series 1-3.

Harmanpreet Kaur 'very excited' to play her 100th ODI

The explosive batter has a high score of 171* in ODIs.

The series opener on Sunday will be Harmanpreet Kaur’s 100th ODI.

The 31-year-old has a stellar record in the format, scoring 2372 runs at an average of 34.88. She is best known for an explosive unbeaten 171 against Australia in 2017.

💥 171* runs

💥 115 balls

💥 20 fours

💥 7 sixes#OnThisDay in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup! pic.twitter.com/hPMJu1ROyo — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2020

When asked about her thoughts ahead of the milestone, Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that it would serve as an added motivation to produce a good outing.

“Thanks for reminding me. I didn’t know that. Very excited because I will be playing my 100th ODI and also playing a game after a long time. Both things will give me a lot of energy to play, and I hope I’ll do better.”