Harmanpreet Kaur to be fined 75% of her match fees and receive 3 demerit points for actions during 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to be penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her behavior during the third ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Harmanpreet vented her frustration following her dismissal by hitting the stumps with her bat on the way back to the pavilion. The right-handed batter also had a heated word with the on-field umpire and later made some scathing comments in the post-match presentation.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, match referee Akhtar Ahmed has deemed Harmanpreet Kaur's action as a Level 2 offense.

"For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 percent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself her in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 percent of her match fee," he said.

Two out of Harmanpreet's three demerit points have been sanctioned for the heated on-field incident while the additional point has been added to her record for the comments made on the quality of umpiring.

"The kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised" - Harmanpreet Kaur

The series decider took a wild turn as India proceeded to lose six wickets across the last 10 overs during the run chase.

The Women in Blue were bowled out for the same score as their Bangladeshi counterparts, resulting in a memorable tie. Since the allocated time for the fixture was crossed, a Super Over could not be conducted.

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her frustration at the quality of umpiring on show and said at the post-match presentation:

"I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly."

Following India's loss in the opening ODI and a triumph in the second, the series ended 1-1, with both teams sharing the trophy.

Are the sanctions imposed on Harmanpreet Kaur justified with the magnitude of her actions? Let us know what you think.