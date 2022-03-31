"Harmanpreet Kaur should be made the full-time captain" - Anjum Chopra 

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra believes that India Women's team T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the ideal candidate to lead the side across all formats. She feels that this is the right time to appoint Kaur as full-time captain, following the side's premature exit from the Women's World Cup 2022.

The former cricketer shared a video on social media earlier today in which she highlighted how Kaur's aggressive approach was going to benefit the team. Chopra suggested that it is not necessary that things that have worked in the past will continue to pay dividends all the time She said:

"Harmanpreet Kaur should be made the full-time captain. She is a match-winner and an impact player. Her aggressive approach brings the best out of the Indian team. You want these things in the Indian side so that they perform well on a regular basis. It is important to introduce a different approach."

"If something is going well now, it doesn't mean that it will be like that in the future too. I feel this is the right time to hand over the captaincy to Kaur. If someone else is made the captain ahead of her here, then we'll once again make a mistake."

Mithali Raj, who led India at the Women's World Cup, is yet to provide clarity on her future with the national side. Speaking after India's 3-wicket loss to South Africa, Raj mentioned that she does not plan on calling time on her international career.

"Harmanpreet Kaur should lead, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami can still be a part of the team" - Anjum Chopra

Chopra stated that senior players Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj should still be a part of the team. She reckoned that the two seasoned campaigners could guide the younger players in the side. Chopra added:

"Harmanpreet Kaur should lead the side and Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami can still be a part of the team because of their seniority."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



But it was South Africa who won a thriller of a match. #INDvSA



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSA-ICCWWC The things went right down to the wire & #TeamIndia fought hard.But it was South Africa who won a thriller of a match. #CWC22 Scorecard The things went right down to the wire & #TeamIndia fought hard. But it was South Africa who won a thriller of a match. #CWC22 #INDvSA Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-ICCWWC https://t.co/X7tr5HjOPB

It is worth mentioning that both Raj and Goswami have already retired from the shortest format. It remains to be seen if they will continue to be a part of the ODI team following India's exit from the Women's World Cup.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar