Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches in Asian Games 2023 if ICC sanctions four demerit points - Reports

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur could potentially face four demerit points and a two-match suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following her on-field misconduct during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on July 22.

Kaur was livid by the manner of her dismissal off Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Nahida Akter during the 34th over of India's 226-run chase. She smashed the stumps with her bat before engaging in a heated conversation with the onfield umpire Tanvir Ahmed.

The Indian skipper later took a dig at the Bangladesh team during the post-match presentation ceremony, which prompted her opposite number Nigar Sultana to ask her team to walk out from the joint-photograph session as the series was tied 1-1.

SazzaDul Islam

-“Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well.”



"Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well."

BCB to notify BCCI & ICC soon. Bangladesh-W captain & her team left the photo session after Indian-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur told them

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC is expected to sanction the Indian skipper for her unethical conduct in Dhaka. It will eventually restrict her participation in the Asian Games 2023.

India's next assignment is to tour Hangzhou, China, for the Asian Games in September. Kaur, who has been named the captain of India women in the quadrennial event, will miss the quarterfinal and semifinal if the ban is imposed.

According to the pertinent ICC code of conduct breach:

"When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player. Demerit Points remain on a player's disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition, after which they will be expunged."

India earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games directly based on their ICC rankings (fourth in the T20I format). Harmanpreet Kaur will be eligible to play in the final if India manages to qualify for it.

Madan Lal calls Harmampreet Kaur's behaviour 'pathetic'

Former India fast bowler Madan Lal, who was a part of India's historic 1983 World Cup-winning team, demanded stricter action from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against Harmanpreet Kaur.

Lal took to Twitter and said:

"Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action."

Roshan Rai



She also exposed the board for insulting the members of the Indian high commission by not inviting them on the stage.



Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur blasts Bangladesh Cricket board, calls the umpiring and management pathetic. She also exposed the board for insulting the members of the Indian high commission by not inviting them on the stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur has strongly expressed her displeasure towards the umpiring standards in the Bangladesh tour. She also called out the match officials in the post-presentation chat.