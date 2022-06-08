Harmanpreet Kaur named India's ODI skipper for upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the new ODI captain of the Indian women's cricket team after Mithali Raj's retirement. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday that Kaur will lead the side in the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Kaur, who has been leading India in the shortest format, is set to take charge of the ODI team as well with the Sri Lanka series.

It is worth mentioning that veteran batter Mithali Raj drew the curtains on her illustrious career just hours before the squad was announced.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to battle it out in three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively. The T20I series is set to kick off on June 23.

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

India's T20I squad - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

"You sewed the seed for all the young girls to take up this sport and dream big" - Harmanpreet Kaur pens down emotional note for Mithali Raj

Kaur took to social media to share a special note after Raj's retirement from all forms of the game. The dynamic batter mentioned how the only name that she knew when she took up the sport was of Raj.

The 33-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Cricket is a dream and when I started off my career I had no idea that women’s cricket existed but the only name ever told or heard was yours @M_Raj03 Di. You sewed the seed for all the young girls to take up this sport and dream big. Wish you the best in life."

Mithali Raj has been a pioneer of women's cricket in the country and has left an unmatched legacy. The right-hander amassed 10,868 runs in international cricket during her 23-year long cricketing career.

With 7805 runs to her name, the 39-year-old remains the highest run-getter in women's ODIs.

