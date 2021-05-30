Harmanpreet Kaur shares first pictures of India Women's new Test jersey

India Women white-ball captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared first glimpse of the team's new Test jersey on Sunday. The all-white attire has reached the players in anticipation of the upcoming one-off Test against England in June followed by a historic day/night encounter against Australia later in the year.

Harmanpreet Kaur posted the photos on her Instagram stories while interacting in an impromptu Q&A session with her fans.

The kit seemed identical to the men's Test jersey used for the tour of Australia and the home series against England. Kaur also showed the backside of the shirt with her name 'Harman' splendidly accompanying her kit number 7.

Here are the photos:

India Women are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine in Mumbai. They will leave for the UK on June 2. The 4-day Test, as is the norm in women's cricket, against England will begin on June 16 followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

This Test comes after a seven-year hiatus for India Women. South Africa Women's tour of India in 2014/15 saw the last red-ball encounter for the Mithali Raj-led outfit. The Indian team won that game by an innings and 34 runs to complete an outstanding winning streak of three Tests before the huge break.

Harmanpreet Kaur's record in England

The BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice. — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) May 18, 2021

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the few players, alongside Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who will take the field against England with some Test experience behind them. Kaur has featured in two international matches in the longest format, scoring 26 runs in total at an average of 8.66.

Harmanpreet Kaur's limited-overs record in England is much better. She has played 21 ODIs in the country, collecting north of 700 runs at a brilliant average of 41.41. In 10 T20Is, the 32-year-old has scored 118 runs at an average of 14.75, striking at 76.12.

The white-ball skipper will look to leave a mark on the Test arena while continuing to build on her numbers in the limited-overs formats.