Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for two games for breaching ICC Code of Conduct on Bangladesh tour

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international games for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on the Bangladesh tour.

The development comes after Kaur expressed her frustration following her dismissal in the third ODI, which ended in a tie. The incident took place in the 34th over of India's innings when she was caught at slip off Nahida Akter. She also lost her cool at the Bangladesh team, asking them to accompany umpires, while posing with the trophy.

It’s worth noting that Kaur was previously fined 50 percent match fees for a Level 2 offense and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. The all-rounder was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player support personnel for showing dissent at the umpire’s decision.

Kaur was also fined 25 percent match fees for a Level 1 offense for public criticism of her dismissal during the post-match presentation. She said:

“The kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring. Some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions.”

With four demerit points converted into two suspension points, Kaur might miss out on one Test or two ODIs, or as many T20Is, whichever comes first.

Kaur also had an average ODI series with the bat, scoring five, 52 and 14 runs in the three games.

Former India players slam Harmanpreet Kaur for her behavior in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

Former India players Madan Lal and Diana Edulji slammed Harmanpreet Kaur’s behavior against Bangladesh.

Madan Lal, the 1983 World Cup-winning player, tweeted:

“Harmanpreet’s behavior against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action.”

Meanwhile, Diana Edulji wrote in her column for Indian Express:

"It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them."

She added:

"Have been watching cricket for a long time but have never seen anyone behave the way India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did after the game. What happened in Bangladesh was uncalled for.”

With Kaur set to be unavailable for the next two games, her deputy Smriti Mandhana is likely to lead the team. The Women in Blue are likely to next be seen in action at the Asian Games.