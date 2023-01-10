Harry Brook bags ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for December 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has chosen Harry Brook as the December Men's Player of the Month. England's young gun overcame Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australian batter Travis Head to take the accolade.

Brook played a critical role in England's recent series sweep over Pakistan, hammering centuries in all three Tests to finish with an aggregate of 468 runs at a stunning average of 93.60 and a strike rate of 93.41. Playing only in his second Test, the 23-year-old returned with scores of 153 and 87 in the first game of the series in Rawalpindi.

The youngster reached the three-figure score in the first Test in only 116 deliveries and dismantled Pakistan's bowling unit to set the tone for the series.

He also scored a hundred in the remaining two Tests as England dominated the hosts after returning to play Test cricket on Pakistan soil for the first time since 2017. The Yorkshire batter's exploits with the bat also earned him the Player of the Series award.

Harry Brook lands a bumper deal with SunRisers Hyderabad

The IPL 2023 mini-auction held in Kochi last month saw the English prodigy land a mega deal with the SunRisers Hyderabad. The 2016 IPL champions shelled out INR 13.25 crore, making Brook one of the most expensive players in the auction after Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Nicholas Pooran.

The right-handed batter also became the third-most expensive player from England in the auction after Curran and Stokes. It will be the Englishman's first stint in the cash-rich league and he could make a lasting impact, given his T20 strike rate of 148.38.

The youngster enjoyed a productive seven-match T20I series in Pakistan, scoring 238 runs at 79.33 and striking at 163.01.

