Harry Brook catches one safely at slips as Ravindra Jadeja departs for 53 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England pacer Josh Tongue struck a vital blow by removing Ravindra Jadeja, as India lost their eighth wicket in the second innings on Day 3 (Saturday, August 2) of the fifth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The contest is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.The dismissal came on the second delivery of the 84th over in India’s innings. Tongue bowled a length delivery, and Jadeja slashed at it with minimal footwork. The left-hander managed only an edge, which flew to Harry Brook at second slip, who took a sharp catch.Watch the video of the dismissal here:Jadeja once again played a valuable knock for the visitors, registering his fifth fifty of the series. He scored 53 off 77 balls, including five boundaries. His wicket left India at 357/8 after 83.2 overs.Fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar help India set a target of 374India resumed Day 3 at 75/2 after 18 overs, leading by 52 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and nightwatchman Akash Deep (4*) at the crease. The duo impressed in the morning session, stitching together a 107-run partnership for the third wicket. Akash Deep brought up his maiden international fifty, scoring 66 off 94 balls with 12 boundaries.Skipper Shubman Gill (11) and Karun Nair (17) couldn’t make much of an impact, while Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his second century of the series with a composed 118 off 164 balls, striking 14 fours and two sixes. Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a valuable 34 off 46 deliveries, and Ravindra Jadeja continued his fine form with a fluent 53 off 77 balls.In the final moments, Washington Sundar went on the attack, racing to his fifty in just 39 balls. The left-hander finished with a brisk 53 off 46 deliveries, smashing four fours and as many sixes. Josh Tongue claimed five wickets as India were bowled out for 396, setting a target of 374 runs.