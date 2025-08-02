Harry Brook catches one safely at slips as Ravindra Jadeja departs for 53 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 02, 2025 22:21 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Josh Tongue removes Ravindra Jadeja for 53 (Source: Getty)

England pacer Josh Tongue struck a vital blow by removing Ravindra Jadeja, as India lost their eighth wicket in the second innings on Day 3 (Saturday, August 2) of the fifth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The contest is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

The dismissal came on the second delivery of the 84th over in India’s innings. Tongue bowled a length delivery, and Jadeja slashed at it with minimal footwork. The left-hander managed only an edge, which flew to Harry Brook at second slip, who took a sharp catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Jadeja once again played a valuable knock for the visitors, registering his fifth fifty of the series. He scored 53 off 77 balls, including five boundaries. His wicket left India at 357/8 after 83.2 overs.

Fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar help India set a target of 374

India resumed Day 3 at 75/2 after 18 overs, leading by 52 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and nightwatchman Akash Deep (4*) at the crease. The duo impressed in the morning session, stitching together a 107-run partnership for the third wicket. Akash Deep brought up his maiden international fifty, scoring 66 off 94 balls with 12 boundaries.

Skipper Shubman Gill (11) and Karun Nair (17) couldn’t make much of an impact, while Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his second century of the series with a composed 118 off 164 balls, striking 14 fours and two sixes. Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a valuable 34 off 46 deliveries, and Ravindra Jadeja continued his fine form with a fluent 53 off 77 balls.

In the final moments, Washington Sundar went on the attack, racing to his fifty in just 39 balls. The left-hander finished with a brisk 53 off 46 deliveries, smashing four fours and as many sixes. Josh Tongue claimed five wickets as India were bowled out for 396, setting a target of 374 runs.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

