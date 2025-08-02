Nightwatchman Akash Deep departs for an entertaining 66 as England finally strikes on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 02, 2025 17:54 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Jamie Overton removes Akash Deep for 66 (Source: Getty)

India’s nightwatchman Akash Deep fell after registering his maiden Test fifty, as England finally broke through on Day 3 (Saturday, August 2) of the fifth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

The wicket came off the very first ball of the 43rd over in India’s second innings. Jamie Overton banged in a short delivery on middle and leg, which rose sharply. Akash Deep, trying to ride the bounce and tuck it into the leg side, ended up getting a leading edge. The ball lobbed towards point, where Gus Atkinson sprinted in and took a fine catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The right-hander played a lively knock of 66 off 94 balls, laced with 12 boundaries, registering his highest score in Test cricket. His dismissal left the visitors at 177/3 after 42.1 overs.

Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 107-run stand puts India in a commanding position in the 5th Test

Asked to bat first, India were bowled out for 224 in their first innings. The hosts responded with 247, securing a 23-run lead. In their second innings, the visitors lost KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan (11) cheaply.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed lifelines on 20 and 40 before going on to complete his half-century. India ended Day 2 at 75/2 after 18 overs, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 51 and Akash Deep on four at the crease.

In the morning session on Day 3, Jaiswal looked solid, while Akash Deep batted with positive intent as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking. The latter was dropped once and capitalized on the opportunity to notch up his maiden Test fifty.

The pair stitched together a brisk 107-run stand off 150 balls for the third wicket before Jamie Overton dismissed the nightwatchman for 66.

At lunch on Day 3, the visitors were 189/3 after 44 overs, leading by 166 runs, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 85 and skipper Shubman Gill on 11.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Dev Sharma
