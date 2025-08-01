“Jaiswal will never be a Sai Sudharsan” - Legendary bowler’s blunt criticism of Indian opener amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Legendary bowler Ravichandran Ashwin criticized Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his dismissal on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test against England. Jaiswal scored two runs off nine balls, falling early again.

Ashwin lauded Sai Sudharsan, who made 38 off 108. Looking at how Sudharsan batted, the former Indian cricketer reckoned Jaiswal has to improve his technique. The left-hander missed a good length delivery that angled back in and was adjudged LBW. Ashwin pointed out that Jaiswal looked indecisive and did not have a game plan.

"Jaiswal will never be a Sai Sudharsan. We cannot compare both. Why did he get out yesterday? He was indecisive. The ball was seaming around a bit. He didn't really have a game plan to counter those conditions. If you are not clear in your head, you can sometimes get into that sort of a tangle. He was very far, he missed that ball by a long way. Jaiswal will never be able to have soft hands. He must defend a bit with soft hands. That will take some time," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'. (8:06)

It has been a long series, and Ashwin reflected that mental fatigue could have played a part in Jaiswal getting dismissed early. However, the Indian legend stated that the left-hander can overcome these issues. He suggested that Jaiswal should look to play with soft hands.

"I think he has to work a bit. As an opener, look to play the ball with soft hands. It is not a massive problem. I know that boy. He can overcome it. Great attitude, great appetite for runs, and great hunger. It is expected from a youngster, he is playing probably his second long series after Australia. Maybe on the next tour, when he comes, he knows what he needs to do. I think even a second-innings good knock is not very far away."

The 23-year-old has scored 293 runs from nine innings at an average of 32.55 with a hundred and two fifties.

"It is a redemption of a first-class cricketer" - Ashwin's praise for Indian batter after Day 1 of 5th Test

Reflecting on India's performance on Day 1, Ravichandran Ashwin praised batter Karun Nair. Nair was dropped for the fourth Test as he scored only 131 runs in the first three games.

However, he is making the most of his opportunity at The Oval, scoring an unbeaten half-century on the opening day. He made 52 runs off 98 balls with seven boundaries.

Ashwin termed his performance as a redemption of a first-class cricketer. Nair's 863-run 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season for Vidarbha, which included four hundreds, led to his comeback in the Indian team after eight years. Ashwin questioned those who wrote the batter off.

"Whoever wrote his obituary, please take it back. There is a popular opinion that he should be out. These guys giving this popular opinion, how many times have they gone and seen his journey? In the five years of his first-class journey, how much mental stress he has had, and from where he has turned things around, and how he has performed for Vidarbha. How many people would have spent time and followed his scorecard? How many people know how the first-class journey is? So I really hope and pray for him to make this big. It is a redemption of a first-class cricketer," he said. (16:48)

On the back of Karun Nair's unbeaten fifty, India ended Day 1 on 204/6 after being asked to bat first.

