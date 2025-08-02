"Hands won't get tired clapping" - Fans in awe after Akash Deep slams 66 as nightwatchman in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India pacer Akash Deep starred with the bat on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday, August 1. The right-handed batter came as a nightwatchman before stumps on Day 2. Resuming his innings on four off two balls, he smashed 66 runs off 94 deliveries, comprising 12 boundaries. It was his maiden half-century in the longest format.During the knock, Akash also stitched a 107-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket. He was eventually caught by Gus Atkinson off Jamie Overton’s bouncer, 10 minutes before lunch break.Highest scores by a nightwatchman for India in Tests since 2000 [via ESPNcricinfo]:Amit Mishra: 84 vs ENG, 2011𝗔𝗸𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽: 𝟲𝟲 𝘃𝘀 𝗘𝗡𝗚, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱Amit Mishra: 50 vs BAN, 2010Fans on X lauded Akash Deep for his exploits with the bat as India looked in complete control against England in the first session on Day 3. One user wrote:&quot;Job well done, marvellous job indeed, Akash Deep.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;Loved the way AKASH DEEP played. It was a dream stuff. Played huge knock.&quot;A third user added:&quot;Well played, Akash Deep. What a knock. What an absolute life giving knock. Hands won't get tired clapping. This is one of those knocks which I make in fake scenarios.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal leave England in tatters with a 166-run lead in the first session of Day 3 in the 5th TestA clinical batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep helped India dominate England in the first session on Day 2.At the time of writing, the visitors were 189/3 at lunch, with Jaiswal (85) and skipper Shubman Gill (11 off 8) at the crease. They are leading by 166 runs.Asked to bat first, Team India were bundled out for 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson bagged a fiffer. In response, England surrendered at 247, managing a 23-run first innings lead. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, returning with four-wicket hauls.The Shubman Gill-led India must win the game to settle for a 2-2 draw in the five-match series. England are 2-1 ahead after four matches.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.