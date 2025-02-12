Harry Brook chops onto stumps for 19 as Harshit Rana strikes again in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 [Watch]

England’s middle order batter Harry Brook failed to deliver with the bat again in the third ODI against India. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the final match of the series on Wednesday, February 12.

The right-hander perished for 19 runs off 26 balls. He looked good in the middle, hitting one six and a boundary, before chopping onto stumps. With the wicket, the visitors lost their sixth wicket for 161 in a 357-run chase.

The dismissal came in the 27th over of England’s chase. Harshit Rana bowled a length ball towards the off-stump and Brook moved forward to defend with his bat face pointing downwards. The ball hit the bat and rolled onto the top of the off-stump, drawing contrasting reactions from the batter and bowler.

Touted as one of the best players of the current era in Tests, Brook failed to create an impact for England in the three-match ODI series in India. The 25-year-old previously returned with a duck and 31 runs in the first two ODIs against the Men in Blue in Nagpur and Cuttack, respectively.

He remains critical for England in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Jos Buttler-led side will begin their campaign against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

India on the verge of a 3-0 whitewash against England in ODI series; Harry Brook fails again

Team India are on the verge of a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match ODI series against England.

Chasing 357, England were 179/8 after 31 overs. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh struck twice. They removed openers Phil Salt, and Ben Duckett, and middle-order batters, including English skipper Jos Buttler and Brook, respectively.

Meanwhile, batting first, the hosts were all out for 356. Shubman Gill smashed his seventh ODI century, scoring 112 runs off 102 balls. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli chipped in with 78 and 52, respectively, while KL Rahul scored 40 off 29 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first two ODIs against England by the same margins of four wickets. They will next lock horns against Bangladesh in Dubai in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20.

Follow the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

