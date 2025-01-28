England batter Harry Brook's dreadful series against India continued as Ravi Bishnoi castled him in the third T20I for just eight runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had dismissed him in the previous two encounters, and his struggles against spin continued in the must-win clash.

Brook came into bat at 83/2 after the budding partnership between Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler was broken. The batter had to deal with spin from both ends right away. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav had brought on left-arm spinners Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel, keeping the two right-handed batters in mind, before Bishnoi came on to bowl the 13th over.

Brook managed to scrap a few singles and looked to take on the leg-spinner by going for an ambitious sweep. However, the ball was arguably not too full enough for a sweep shot. The batter had to desperately reach for it and ended up getting an inside edge, which crashed onto the stumps.

Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Harry Brook struggled for 10 deliveries for his eight runs at the crease. England were reduced to 108/4 after 12.4 overs after the batter's dismissal.

Harry Brook and England fail to find a way past Indian spinners in the 3rd T20I

The Indian spinners, particularly Varun Chakravarthy ran the show in the middle overs to cripple England yet again. The visitors collapsed after Buttler's dismissal in the ninth over, which included Brook's untimely departure.

Liam Livingstone remained stranded at one end as the mystery spinner took the wickets of Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, and Jofra Archer in quick succession to leave England reeling at 127/8 after 16 overs.

Chakravarthy finished with figures of 5/24 off his four overs, to stretch his wickets tally for the series to 10 scalps in just three matches. This marks his second five-wicket haul after his brilliant spell in the second T20I against South Africa in St. George's Park in November 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news