Former England captain Michael Atherton made a shocking revelation about Harry Brook during the late drama on day three of the third Test against Team India at Lord's Cricket Ground. Atherton revealed that Brook couldn't hold back his laughter as the drama unfolded at the Home of Cricket.

Ad

With only two overs remaining until stumps on day three, just one could be bowled because visiting captain Shubman Gill seemingly accused Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett of wasting time. Before the final delivery, Crawley signaled to the dugout for a change of gloves when Gill approached the openers and engaged in an animated discussion.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the day's play, the veteran commentator said he doesn't mind such theatrics on the field and that the players deserve some leeway.

Ad

Trending

"It felt like five minutes where I wouldn't mind being out there! It was brilliant drama, great theatre. Harry Brook was laughing his head off on the England balcony when we looked up. There was a bit of chit-chat but I didn't mind that. It was a red-blooded contest and you have to give players a bit of leeway. I loved watching it. I thought it was a fantastic end to a nip-and-tuck day."

Ad

The tourists managed to score as much runs as England did in the first innings (387) as KL Rahul top-scored with 100, while Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) chipped in with half-centuries. Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for the Englishmen with three scalps.

"England have to see off the first hour when Bumrah will come in hard" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton opined that England will find it from easy to bat in the third innings, especially against Jasprit Bumrah and India's spinners on a dry surface, adding:

Ad

"I think I would maybe prefer to be in India's camp - because of the difficulty of batting in the third innings and because they have Bumrah and two spinners on a dry, wearing pitch. England have to see off the first hour when Bumrah will come in hard. They can't take liberties against him. If they get through that, they have batters to push the game on. A Test match can be a slow burner but then things can happen quickly."

The hosts hold a lead of two runs, heading to day four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news