Harry Brook smashes an outrageous sweep shot off Mohammed Siraj for a 6 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Aug 01, 2025 21:28 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Harry Brook lost his balance while trying to get under the ball (Image Credit: Getty)

England ace batter Harry Brook unleashed a stunning sweep shot against Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj to record his first six during the fifth Test at The Oval. The right-handed batter had to come up with something outside the box as the field was spread for the last recognised batter in the final session on Day 2.

Brook has a massive responsibility to stretch England's lead as much as possible after a strong showing by India in the second session, where they picked up six wickets. With a crumbling tail and no Chris Woakes due to injury, the No. 2-ranked batter ramped up the ante, especially after Gus Atkinson's dismissal in the 48th over.

After opening the 49th over with a dot ball, Mohammed Siraj pitched it up, hoping for some movement off the surface. The batter instantly got down on one knee, lowered himself beside the line of the ball to get the elevation, and timed the sweep shot to perfection.

The ball sailed over the fielder in the deep just behind square as Brook fell over in the crease while trying to provide momentum for the desired elevation. Have a look at the brilliant stroke right here:

The right-handed batter has smashed five sixes in the series so far, which is the second highest among England batters so far. Jamie Smith leads the list among the hosts with 11 maximums.

Harry Brook stranded on 48 as play brought to a halt due to rain on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

The sublime six took Harry Brook to 47 runs, and he soon moved to 48 after claiming a single off the penultimate ball of the over, leaving Josh Tongue to fend off the final delivery. Just as the ace batter was on the cusp of recording the third fifty of this series, rain made yet another appearance, right before the 49th over was about to commence.

The players left the field as the umpires signalled for the groundsmen to cover the pitch and the outfield. At the time of writing, the rain has not relented as England claimed a slender lead with their first innings score of 242-8, as opposed to India's 224.

bell-icon Manage notifications