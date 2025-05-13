Harry Kane and Bayern Munich react to Virat Kohli’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series [In Picture]

England football star Harry Kane and German club Bayern Munich have reacted to Indian legend Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old confirmed his retirement just ahead of India’s highly anticipated five-Test series against England, which begins on June 20 in Leeds.

Ad

Rumors about Kohli's potential retirement had been circulating in recent days. On Monday, May 11, the Delhi-born cricketer confirmed the news with an emotional message on Instagram, officially bringing his illustrious Test career to an end.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” Kohli wrote.

Ad

Trending

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, football club Bayern Munich shared a post on their official Instagram account featuring Virat Kohli alongside their star striker, Harry Kane. The caption read:

“A true great of the game. Congratulations on an absolutely legendary career, @virat.kohli.”

Ad

Harry Kane reacts to Virat Kohli’s Test retirement (Image via [email protected])

Bayern Munich have already secured the 2024–25 Bundesliga title and currently lead the points table with 79 points from 33 matches.

Ad

Virat Kohli registered 61 fifty-plus scores during his Test career

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies in Kingston and went on to represent India in 123 red-ball matches. Throughout his remarkable career, the star batter accumulated 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85.

His Test record includes 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news