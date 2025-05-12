5 non-cricketing celebrities who wished Virat Kohli after Test retirement ft. Novak Djokovic, Harry Kane

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli decided to bring a halt to his Test career on Monday, May 12. The decision surprised many in the cricketing universe, with some opining that Kohli could have played the longest format for some more time.

The fifth Test match against Australia in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series proved to be the last of Virat Kohli's legendary career.

The legendary batter made Test cricket mainstream with his attitude, attacking captaincy and batting performances. Quite a few experts have commented that Test cricket will not be the same without Kohli.

Messages have poured in from different parts of the world for the star player. Non-cricketing personalities have also sent in messages for Kohli. Here's a compilation of the top five non-cricketing celebrities who wished Virat Kohli after his retirement from Tests.

#1 Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi calls it the end of an era

Vivek Oberoi shared a tweet, reacting to the retirement of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. Rohit called it a day on his Test career earlier this month as well. Calling it the 'end of an era', Vivek wrote:

"The end of an era feels heavy in the air of Test cricket. Two legends, one a breathtaking blaster and the other an enduring master, have bid farewell. Hitman Rohit Sharma and King Kohli have hung up their Test boots, leaving behind legacies forged in fire and grace. My son and I were lucky enough to witness these two legends in action!"

Vivek further expressed his gratitude to both Rohit and Virat. He concluded by saying that he awaits their fireworks in the ODI format.

#2 Tennis legend Novak Djokovic

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic put up a special Instagram story on his official profile, reacting to Virat's retirement. Djokovic reshared the post put up by Kohli and wrote:

"Incredible innings."

Djokovic also tagged Kohl's official Instagram profile in his story.

#3 Football star Harry Kane

England football star Harry Kane decided to drop two emojis in the comments box of Virat's retirement post. Virat posted a lengthy note on Instagram to confirm his retirement from Tests.

Kane dropped a goat emoji and a red heart emoji. The goat emoji shows that Kane considers Kohli among the greatest of all time.

#4 Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal also shared a special Instagram story for Virat after he announced his retirement. Congratulating Kohli on his Test career, Vicky wrote:

"You did it your way and that will truly be missed. Congratulations on an incredibly inspirational test career and thank you for the memories Champ! @virat.kohli."

Vicky is a huge cricket fan and has been spotted attending cricket matches regularly.

#5 Ranveer Singh

Another Bollywood star to feature on the list is Ranveer Singh. Ranveer famously played Kapil Dev's role in the movie '83', based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win. Reacting to Virat Kohli's retirement post, Ranveer wrote in the comments section:

"One in a Billion! Go well, King!"

Like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer has been spotted at the stadiums multiple times for cricket matches. He was in attendance for the 2019 ODI World Cup as well.

