Tennis legend Novak Djokovic sends a 2-word message to Virat Kohli after he retires from Test cricket

Virat Kohli announced retirement from Test cricket via a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, May 12, drawing a reaction from tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The star Indian cricketer stunned the cricket world by quitting the format he loved the most at the age of 36.
Quite a few fans have opined that Virat Kohli could have played the upcoming 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. However, the star batter has decided to hang up his baggy blue.
Kohli played a huge role in increasing Test cricket's popularity among the new generation of fans. His excellent batting and captaincy helped him become one of the top athletes in the world. Reacting to his retirement, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic wrote on his Instagram story:
"Incredible innings."
Djokovic reshared Kohli's retirement announcement post and also tagged his official Instagram account while sending him the message via Instagram. An X user shared a screenshot of Djokovic's story, and you can see it in the above tweet.
Novak Djokovic played for Virat Kohli co-owned UAE Royals team in IPTL
Not many fans would know that Novak Djokovic once turned up for Virat Kohli co-owned UAE Royals franchise in the now-defunct International Premier Tennis League. The competition was held from 2014 to 2016, with franchises from different parts of Asia competing against each other to win the tournament.
The world's best tennis players took part in the league. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was a part of the UAE Royals team, which was co-owned by Kohli, Sachin Gadoya and Neelesh Bhatanagar.
Apart from Novak Djokovic, the tennis roster of UAE Royals also featured prominent names like Goran Ivanisevic, Janko Tipsarevic, Ana Ivanovic, Marin Cilic, Martina Hingis, and Tomas Berdych. The Royals played their home matches at the Dubai Duty Free Stadium in Dubai. UAE Royals finished as runners-up to Indian Aces in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014.
