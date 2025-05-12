“You have held your head high” - Virat Kohli’s brother pens heartfelt note after Test retirement amid IPL 2025

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, shared a heartfelt message after the veteran batter announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. Speculation was swirling over the last couple of days, with reports suggesting that the veteran batter had informed the BCCI of his decision to retire from red-ball cricket.
On Monday, the 36-year-old officially confirmed the news through an Instagram post, writing:
“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”
“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.
Meanwhile, his brother Vikas Kohli left a heartfelt comment. He wrote:
“Always proud of you bhai. You have held your head high and given all you can. Stay blessed.”
The star batter had already stepped away from T20 internationals following India’s victorious campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli retires as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket
Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India in 2011 and went on to play 123 matches in the longest format of the game. Over the course of his illustrious career, the prolific batter amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries — the fourth-most Test hundreds by an Indian in red-ball cricket.
He concluded his Test career as the fourth-highest run-getter for India, only behind legends Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news