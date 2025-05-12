"It’s not easy — but it feels right" - Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series 

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the England tour and the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The former skipper represented India in 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.

A vocal advocate for the longest format in modern times, Kohli was a champion for India in whites. He was the backbone of the Indian batting unit at No.4 for well over a decade, and oversaw many of the Men in Blue's overseas triumphs.

Kohli announced his decision to retire from Test cricket through a post on social media on Monday, May 12.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Kohli began his note.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for."

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," Kohli concluded.

Reports were rife of Kohli potentially announcing his retirement after expressing his desire to walk away from the format to the BCCI. Although the governing body reportedly requested the ace batter to reconsider his decision, he has chosen to end his Test career.

Kohli's last Test appearance came during the fifth Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He scored six runs 12 deliveries, before being dismissed by Scott Boland.

Virat Kohli had a storied Test career for Team India since his debut in 2011

His batting carves a legacy of its own, but his contribution to Indian cricket was far more than that. Taking over the leadership of the side in a critical juncture, Kohli revolutionized the team, molding it into a unit capable of achieving overseas success as well.

Kohli led India in 68 Tests, ensuring 40 victories at an astounding win percentage of 58.80. He guided the nation to the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) Final, along with multiple overseas wins in England, Australia, and South Africa. he stepped down as Test captain after the tour of South Africa in 2021-22.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

