Harry Tector beats Babar Azam to become ICC Men’s Player of the Month for May

Ireland’s Harry Tector has become the ICC Men’s Player of the Month (POTM) for May. The 23-year-old beat Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto for his first-ever POTM award.

The right-handed batter scored 206 runs in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, including 140 off 112 balls, consisting of 10 sixes and seven boundaries, in the second ODI. Tector also returned with figures of 21* and 45 in the first and third ODIs, respectively.

On the other hand, Azam scored 162 runs in three-match ODI series, including 107 and 54 in the second and first ODIs, against New Zealand in May.

Shanto, meanwhile, returned with scores of 44, 117, and 35 in the ODI series against Ireland.

On the achievement, Tector told the ICC:

"I'm delighted with the award and would like to thank those who voted for me, however, cricket is a team sport first-and-foremost, so the award is more a reflection on the performances and progress of the Ireland men's squad.”

He continued:

"Without the support of Heinrich [Malan], Andrew [Balbirnie] and the dedicated group of coaches and players I work with, I wouldn't have been able to win this award. While a personal privilege, I believe it won't be too much longer until more Irish players are being recognised this way.”

ICC @ICC



One of the most exciting prospects in world cricket has been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2023 The star continues to shine brightOne of the most exciting prospects in world cricket has been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2023 The star continues to shine bright 🌟One of the most exciting prospects in world cricket has been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2023 👏

Harry Tector's Ireland to play in ICC CWC Qualifiers in Zimbabwe

The Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland recently finished 11th in the World Cup Super League, with six wins in 24 games. They will next compete in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Zimbabwe to decide their fate in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year.

For the uninitiated, Ireland are drawn in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Scotland, Oman, and the UAE. They will play their opening game against Oman on Monday, June 19.

Each team will play four games in the group stage of the qualifier. The top three teams will progress to the Super Six. They will then play three games against the opposite groups. The top two will qualify for the final on July 9 and the 2023 World Cup.

Andrew Leonard @CricketBadge



Not a single easy game in Bulawayo or Harare and far too tough to predict the 2 qualifiers



GROUP A



West Indies

Zimbabwe

Netherlands

Nepal

USA



GROUP B



Sri Lanka

☘️ Ireland

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

Oman

UAE



#CWCQualifier Put simply, this is going to be epic!!Not a single easy game in Bulawayo or Harare and far too tough to predict the 2 qualifiersGROUP AWest IndiesZimbabweNetherlandsNepalUSAGROUP BSri Lanka☘️ Ireland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ScotlandOmanUAE Put simply, this is going to be epic!!Not a single easy game in Bulawayo or Harare and far too tough to predict the 2 qualifiers GROUP A 🌴 West Indies🇿🇼 Zimbabwe🇳🇱 Netherlands🇳🇵 Nepal🇺🇸 USAGROUP B🇱🇰 Sri Lanka☘️ Ireland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland🇴🇲 Oman🇦🇪 UAE#CWCQualifier https://t.co/U0sYQAv0oI

Click here to check out the full ICC World Cup Qualifiers schedule.

Poll : 0 votes