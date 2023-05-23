West Indies and Sri Lanka in opposing groups as ICC announces schedule for 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Two-time World Cup champions West Indies (WI) and 1996 winners Sri Lanka (SL) have been placed in opposing groups as the ICC released the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, May 23. The tournament is scheduled to take place between June 18 and July 9.
West Indies are drawn in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, and USA. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are placed with Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and UAE.
The development comes after both WI and SL couldn't qualify in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. They respectively finished with nine and seven wins from 24 games.
Each team will play four matches during the group stage of the qualifier, with the top three teams in each group progressing into the Super Six, which will then play three matches against opposite group sides.
The top two teams will go head-to-head in the final in Harare on July 9. The finalists will qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
The remaining four teams enter the play-off for minor placings (7-10).
Speaking about the fixtures, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said:
“With two former Men’s Cricket World Cup champions among the contenders as well as emerging cricket nations who are aiming to qualify for the first time, this unique event, featuring teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe will be a showcase of the global game.”
Here’s the complete schedule of 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers
Sunday, 18 June
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 19 June
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, 20 June
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 22 June
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 23 June
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, 24 June
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, 25 June
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, 26 June
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, 27 June
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 07 July
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 09 July
Final, Harare Sports Club
