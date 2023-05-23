West Indies and Sri Lanka in opposing groups as ICC announces schedule for 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Two-time World Cup champions West Indies (WI) and 1996 winners Sri Lanka (SL) have been placed in opposing groups as the ICC released the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, May 23. The tournament is scheduled to take place between June 18 and July 9.

West Indies are drawn in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, and USA. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are placed with Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and UAE.

The development comes after both WI and SL couldn't qualify in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. They respectively finished with nine and seven wins from 24 games.

Each team will play four matches during the group stage of the qualifier, with the top three teams in each group progressing into the Super Six, which will then play three matches against opposite group sides.

The top two teams will go head-to-head in the final in Harare on July 9. The finalists will qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The remaining four teams enter the play-off for minor placings (7-10).

Speaking about the fixtures, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said:

“With two former Men’s Cricket World Cup champions among the contenders as well as emerging cricket nations who are aiming to qualify for the first time, this unique event, featuring teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe will be a showcase of the global game.”

Here’s the complete schedule of 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club

