"Harshit Rana apology form is available online now" - Twitter goes berserk as young pacer rattles Australia with 4-fer in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Young Indian pacer Harshit Rana produced a brilliant spell of fast bowling in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The 23-year-old was at the center of criticism from fans and former players for his selection to both Indian white-ball squads for the Australian tour.

However, Rana has silenced most with back-to-back impressive performances in Adelaide and Sydney. While he picked up two wickets and scored a valuable 24* in the Adelaide outing, the youngster was also expensive, conceding 59 in his eight overs.

Yet, come the ongoing Sydney clash, Rana exhibited better control while showcasing his wicket-taking skills. The right-arm seamer picked up the crucial wickets of Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, and Mitchell Owen en route to finishing with outstanding figures of 4/39 in 8.4 overs.

Rana tied Ravichandran Ashwin as the fourth-joint leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers after eight ODIs with 16. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI series with six in three innings.

Fans on X posted in numbers, hailing Harshit Rana for his incredible spell, with the following reactions:

Spidey🕊 @4everCricFan I think Harshit Rana silenced all the noise with today's performance ...well played

Priyammm @PriyamT54183342 Harshit rana secured his place for 2086 wc 😍😍

Ashok Vihari @Gubbinsolo Well done Harshit Rana. Bowled really well despite all the flak #INDvAUS

The reactions from fans on X continued with one saying:

"Cry more Harshit Rana haters , he is here to stay."

"Thank you Gambhir for giving us Harshit Rana, What a bowler," posted a fan.

"Harshit Rana apology form is available online now," a fan said.

Harshit Rana helps India restrict Australia to a sub-par total

Harshit Rana's brilliant spell helped Team India restrict Australia to a below-par total of 236 all-out in 46.4 overs in the third ODI at Sydney. The hosts raced away to 61/0 in the 10th over after winning the toss and batting first.

However, pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj provided India with the crucial breakthrough of Travis Head. The spinners, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, took over from that point and stifled the Australian batters.

The duo picked up three wickets between them in 16 overs before Rana's final burst. Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav also bagged a wicket each as India kept the home side in check throughout the middle and end overs.

With the series already after defeats in the opening two games, the Men in Blue will look to produce a commanding batting display to avoid a 0-3 whitewash.

