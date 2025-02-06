Harshit Rana creates history with impressive bowling performance on debut in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

India pacer Harshit Rana impressed on his ODI debut in the ongoing game against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The 23-year-old achieved a unique record with his performance, creating history on his ODI debut.

As England were bundled out for 248 runs after batting first, Harshit Rana ended with figures of 3/53 from his seven overs. Thus, he became the first Indian bowler to pick up at least three wickets on his debut across all formats.

Notably, Harshit made his Test debut against Australia in Perth during the first game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The pacer returned with figures of 3/48 in his debut innings in that game.

His T20I debut came against England in the recently concluded T20I series, where he came in as a concussion sub for Shivam Dube in the fourth match in Pune. Harshit returned with figures of 3/33 in that match.

Therefore, with three-wicket hauls on his debut across all three formats, he became the first-ever Indian bowler to have achieved this feat. Although he was expensive in the ongoing ODI against England initially, the pacer made a strong comeback to grab three cruciual wickets for the Men in Blue.

Harshit Rana's international career so far

Harshit Rana's first international match for India was the first Test of the BGT 2024-25 series against Australia in Perth. The 23-year-old has played only two Tests till date, picking up four wickets at an average of 50.75 and an economy-rate of 4.51, with best figures (in an innings) of 3/48.

As mentioned above, his T20I debut came against England during the fourth match of the recent series. This is the only T20I that he has played so far. He bowled four overs and returned with figures of 3/33 at an economy-rate of 8.25.

Harshit Rana has also played 12 first-class matches, picking up 47 wickets at an average of 26.27. He has also played 14 List-A and 26 T20 matches with 22 and 31 wickets in the two formats, respectively.

