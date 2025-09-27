  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Harshit Rana gets centurion Pathum Nissanka in last over as India end up beating Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super Over thriller [Watch]

Harshit Rana gets centurion Pathum Nissanka in last over as India end up beating Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super Over thriller [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:03 IST
India v Oman - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Harshit Rana dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the 20th over. [Getty Images]

India pacer Harshit Rana took the prized scalp of Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka following the latter’s century in the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The speedster dismissed Nissanka off the first ball of his last over as India tied the match before securing a one-sided win in the Super Over. Nissanka departed for a blistering 107-run knock off 58 balls, comprising six maximums and seven boundaries.

Ad

Rana bowled a fuller length ball in middle and leg, and Nissanka flicked it straight into the hands of short fine leg. Varun Chakaravarthy, the fielder, did well to reverse-cup it. Later, Rana defended 12 runs off the final over to settle for a tie and take the match into a Super Over.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pathum Nissanka’s century ends in vain as India beat Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super Over clash

Pathum Nissanka’s century ended in vain as Team India beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Over clash. The Charith Asalanka-led side only managed two runs before getting all out in the Super Over. The Men in Blue chased down the target off the first delivery as Suryakumar Yadav scored three runs off the first ball. With the win, India continued their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.

Ad

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka posted an identical score as India in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Nissanka, Kusal Perera smashed 58 runs off 32 balls, including one six and eight boundaries. The duo shared a 127-run partnership for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka remained unbeaten on 22 off 11 deliveries, comprising one six and two fours. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged one wicket each.

Asked to bat first, India put up 202/5. Abhishek Sharma continued his stellar form with the bat, hitting 61 off 31 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Sanju Samson also chipped in with 39 off 23 deliveries. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 49 (34) and 21 (15), respectively. Five different bowlers bagged one wicket apiece for the Islanders.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led team will next face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The defending champions will be looking to win their ninth title in the continental tournament.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications