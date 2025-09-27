Harshit Rana gets centurion Pathum Nissanka in last over as India end up beating Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super Over thriller [Watch]

India pacer Harshit Rana took the prized scalp of Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka following the latter’s century in the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The speedster dismissed Nissanka off the first ball of his last over as India tied the match before securing a one-sided win in the Super Over. Nissanka departed for a blistering 107-run knock off 58 balls, comprising six maximums and seven boundaries.Rana bowled a fuller length ball in middle and leg, and Nissanka flicked it straight into the hands of short fine leg. Varun Chakaravarthy, the fielder, did well to reverse-cup it. Later, Rana defended 12 runs off the final over to settle for a tie and take the match into a Super Over.Watch the video below:Pathum Nissanka’s century ends in vain as India beat Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super Over clashPathum Nissanka’s century ended in vain as Team India beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Over clash. The Charith Asalanka-led side only managed two runs before getting all out in the Super Over. The Men in Blue chased down the target off the first delivery as Suryakumar Yadav scored three runs off the first ball. With the win, India continued their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka posted an identical score as India in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Nissanka, Kusal Perera smashed 58 runs off 32 balls, including one six and eight boundaries. The duo shared a 127-run partnership for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka remained unbeaten on 22 off 11 deliveries, comprising one six and two fours. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged one wicket each.Asked to bat first, India put up 202/5. Abhishek Sharma continued his stellar form with the bat, hitting 61 off 31 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Sanju Samson also chipped in with 39 off 23 deliveries. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 49 (34) and 21 (15), respectively. Five different bowlers bagged one wicket apiece for the Islanders.The Suryakumar Yadav-led team will next face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The defending champions will be looking to win their ninth title in the continental tournament.