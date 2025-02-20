Harshit Rana’s old video of heated argument with Soumya Sarkar goes viral during IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India and Bangladesh are squaring off in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue were asked to bowl first after Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss.

Mohammed Shami gave India a breakthrough in the first over before Harshit Rana dismissed Shanto in the next over to reduce the Bangla Tigers to 2/2 after the second over. Rana celebrated animatedly and gave a flying kiss to celebrate the wicket.

Soon after, an old video of a heated exchange between Harshit Rana and Soumya Sarkar went viral online. It took place during the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A.

The Indian side batted first in that game and were all out for 211 in 49.1 overs. The opposition bowlers also gave send-offs to the batters on multiple occasions during the innings. Bangladesh then got off to a good start on the back of a 70-run opening partnership, which mounted pressure on the opposition team.

The Yash Dhull-led side made a comeback after that with quick wickets, reducing the opponents to 130/5. After Soumya Sarkar's dismissal, Harshit Rana and his teammates celebrated joyously. Sarkar did not like Rana's passionate celebration right in front of him, which led to a heated exchange between the two.

Fans were expecting an interesting duel between Harshit Rana and Soumya Sarkar during Thursday's match for the same reason. However, it did not happen as Sarkar departed in the very first over off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, and Axar Patel pick five wickets inside powerplay during IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 versus India. The decision backfired as their top and middle order collapsed meekly against a quality opposition bowling attack.

Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana used the new ball well to pick up two wickets within the second over. Axar Patel then scalped two wickets in the ninth over, pushing Bangladesh into huge trouble at 35/5.

Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali revived Bangladesh's innings after a poor start by taking them to 111/5 in 30 overs at the time of the writing.

