"Has failed to pick Kuldeep Yadav" - Wasim Jaffer on Nicholas Pooran

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently pointed out how Nicholas Pooran has struggled to get going against Kuldeep Yadav so far in the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

Jaffer opined that Pooran has failed to counter the Indian spinners. He noted hows the southpaw has failed to dominate Yuzvendra Chahal as well. On the batter's woes against spin bowling, He told ESPNcricinfo:

"When he (Nicholas Pooran) comes in to bat, usually either Kuldeep Yadav is bowling, or Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling, or both of them bowling at the same time. In T20 cricket, you can't afford to have one or two relatively quiet overs. So he has to take his chances, and that's where his downfall has come. He has failed to pick Kuldeep Yadav throughout the series. He struggles against Yuzvendra Chahal as well."

Notably, Pooran impressed with the bat in the first two T20I fixtures, registering scores of 41 and 67. However, he was dismissed cheaply in the subsequent two matches off Kuldeep's bowling.

"He has played all these bowlers in the IPL" - Wasim Jaffer surprised by Shimron Hetmyer's lack of form in T20I series vs India

Wasim Jaffer also spoke about Shimron Hetmyer failing to make a significant impact with the bat against India in the ongoing series. He stated that the left-handed batter's failures came as a surprise, as he has enough experience playing these bowlers in the Indian Premier League.

Jaffer added:

"I am a little surprised because he (Shimron Hetmyer) is a quality player. He has played all these bowlers in the IPL and has done well. I am a little surprised that over a period of 6-7 games, he hasn't shown his form. But I expect him to come good. He is a good finisher, he plays spin well, and when he gets going, he is a dangerous player."

Hetmyer has mustered 104 runs from four outings at an average of 25.50. The batter scored a fine half-century in the fourth T20I on Saturday. However, his 61-run knock came in a losing cause as the Men in Blue secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory by successfully chasing down the 179-run target within 17 overs.