"Quinton de Kock's retirement cripples South Africa's batting line-up further" - Hashim Amla

Former South African captain Hashim Amla believes Quinton de Kock's Test retirement has left a massive hole in the Proteas' batting line-up.

South Africa conceded a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series against India, losing the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs. The Proteas' batting unit, failing to reach 200 in both innings, was a significant reason for their defeat. Post the defeat, skipper Dean Elgar stressed the importance of a good batting display for the rest of the series.

De Kock announced his sudden retirement following the first Test, shocking the cricketing fraternity.

Hashim Amla stated that Quinton de Kock was one of their two best batters. While Amla highlighted the need for Bavuma to bat higher, he believes the openers must stitch a partnership to motivate the younger guys. He said:

"Our two best batters in the middle are Temba and Quinton. Now that Quinton has opted out of Test cricket, this cripples the batting line-up further and, now more than ever, it makes it imperative for Temba to bat higher - be it three or four, allow him time to play a solidifying role as opposed to a recovery one. Dean and Aiden are class players with a pedigree for hundreds and, if they get momentum, it would certainly ease the nerves and give much-needed confidence for the younger guys."

Bavuma's batting display was one of the bright spots in an otherwise substandard performance from South Africa in the first Test. The right-handed batter made 52 in the first innings and stayed unbeaten at 35 in the second.

"Being 130 runs behind is what really hurt them" - Hashim Amla

Amla admitted that South Africa were playing a catch-up game once India scored over 300 in the first innings, given how the Centurion wicket behaves. The 124-Test veteran believes it'll take an uphill task from the hosts to roar back into the series. Amla added:

"It was a fair result. Centurion is notorious for becoming more difficult to bat as the days progress. So once India won the toss, batted and scored in excess of 300, it was game on for the Protea batters to match that score at the very least. Being 130 runs behind is what really hurt them, and it ended up being the difference. There's certainly a way back, but it's going to take laser-like focus for extended periods and a touch a fortune."

The second Test begins on January 3 in Johannesburg.

