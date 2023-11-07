Have Australia qualified for 2023 World Cup semi-finals after Glenn Maxwell’s heroics vs Afghanistan? 

Australia registered their sixth win on the trot in the 2023 World Cup by beating Afghanistan on Tuesday (November 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They now have 12 points after playing 8 games in the tournament, with one match to go.

The Aussies are currently placed in the third position in the points table below India and South Africa.

None of the teams below them can now reach 12 points after playing all nine games. As a result, Australia have become the third team to secure their semi-final berths in the 2023 World Cup.

Team India have already sealed the pole position in the points table by winning eight matches. South Africa were the second team to qualify for the semis and are currently level with Australia on 12 points.

It is also certain now that Australia will square off against South Africa in one of the semi-finals, as the two teams will occupy second and third positions in the points table at the end of the league stage. Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are still in the race for the final and fourth semis slot. India will face one of these teams in the semi-final of 2023 World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell's 201* helps Australia beat Afghanistan and reach the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup

Glenn Maxwell's astonishing double-century propelled Australia to an unlikely three-wicket win against Afghanistan. They were in all sorts of trouble in the chase of 292, having been reduced to 91/7 in 18.3 overs.

Maxwell resurrected their innings and played one of the best ODI innings of all time. It was an awe-inspiring knock as he battled through a fitness issue, which hampered his mobility during the latter half of the chase.

Even though he could not run properly, Glenn Maxwell smashed the bowlers all around the park with scintillating stroke play en route to 201* (128). Pat Cummins (12* in 68 balls) played ideal foil by staying there at the crease without playing any rash shots, helping Maxwell do his thing at the other end.