Have England ever beaten India in Chennai?

The first India vs England Test is will commence on February 5, in what will serve as the start of the four-Test series.

This is the first time that India will play at home since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life worldwide.

England were humiliated the last time they toured India. In 2016, the visitors lost 4-0 and will look to avenge that defeat this time.

The first two Tests between India and England will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

But how good is India’s record at the Chepauk?

England have beaten India in Chennai before

Team bonding 🤜🤛

Regroup after quarantine ✅

A game of footvolley 👍#TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England. 😎🙌 - by @RajalArora #INDvENG



Watch the full video 🎥👉 https://t.co/fp19jq1ZTI pic.twitter.com/wWLAhZcdZk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

A total of nine Tests have taken place between India and England in Chennai with the first match between the two sides being played in 1934.

England have beaten India in Chennai three times. India, on the other hand, have five wins against England in Chennai. One match has ended in a draw.

Looking at the stats closely, England could do well and learn from their past wins in Chennai.

The last time they won at Chepauk was in 1985. Out of their three wins, two have come while batting first.

If they manage to win in Chennai this time, however, it will be a unique achievement: England have never won the first Test of a series in Chennai.

What happened the last time England played India in Chennai?

After 4+ years of no Test #cricket, Chepauk will host the 1st two Tests of #INDvENG series.



The last Test also featured England. Karun Nair's 303*, KL Rahul's 199 & Jadeja's 7-for sank Eng to an inns defeat.



India have not lost a Test here since the famous 1999 Test v Pakistan. — CricVestigate (@CricVestigate) January 31, 2021

To say India dominated would be an understatement.

To refresh your memory, India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in 2016.

Karun Nair was the star of the show, as he became just the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triply century in Test cricket.

England put up a solid total of 477 after winning the toss. Moeen Ali top-scored with 146, and he got support from Joe Root who made 88.

But India had other plans once they got their chance to bat. Scoring at almost four runs per over, India scored runs for fun and eventually declared at 759/7.

Karun Nair scored 303*, KL Rahul missed out on a double ton by a whisker (199) and even Ravichandran Ashwin got a 50 in that game.

The last time India played England in Chennai, we witnessed a special, special innings by Karun Nair 🔥



Will we see something similar in the upcoming series? 🌟#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/EyPYRBbEGI — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) January 28, 2021

Burdened by a huge first-innings deficit, England couldn’t replicate their batting performance from the first innings, getting bundled out for 207.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets while Keaton Jennings top-scored for the visitors with 54.

Will India replicate their performance from four years ago? Or will England win in Chennai for the first time in more than 30 years? The answer’s just a few days away!