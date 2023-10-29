Have England been knocked out of 2023 World Cup after defeat to India?

England ended up on the losing side for the fifth time in their six matches in the 2023 World Cup against India on Sunday, October 29. The defending champions have had a horrendous campaign so far, and are now on the verge of an early elimination.

Even if England win all their remaining league round matches, they will need a lot of results to go their way for them to qualify for the semifinals.

England have two points on the board after six matches with three matches remaining. Their remaining opponents are Pakistan, Australia, and the Netherlands. If England win all three games, they will end the group stage with eight points.

India and South Africa already have more than eight points in the 2023 World Cup table. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia have eight points each. If New Zealand and Australia earn even one more point, England will be knocked out of the competition.

England still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for 2023 World Cup semifinals

It will be a miracle if England manage to qualify for the World Cup semifinals from this position, but there still exists a mathematical chance. The defending champions will have to first win all their matches by big margins and then hope that Australia and New Zealand lose all of their remaining matches.

Also, England will have to hope that Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Afghanistan do not win more than two matches each. In that scenario, multiple teams will finish with eight points in the final standings and the two teams with the best net run rate will join India and South Africa in the 2023 World Cup semifinals.

As mentioned earlier, only a miracle can take England into the semis. The defending champions should not think much about the other results now for and try to gain as many points as they can from their remaining games.