"Have you ever heard Sachin getting angry?" - Former Pakistan cricketer compares Virat Kohli with Tendulkar

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali dismissed comparisons between star India batter Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The 54-year-old pointed out how Tendulkar and Kohli differ from each other temperament-wise.

Ali added that Tendulkar always had a jolly face and never used to get angry off the field. He called him a 'gentleman’ for his humility. The remarks came weeks after Kohli reportedly argued with a journalist for filming his kids without permission at the Melbourne airport.

"Virat can’t be compared to Sachin. Sachin was on top. Virat started playing cricket after watching Sachin and Sachin started playing after watching Gavaskar. So, Virat can’t be compared to Sachin. Have you ever heard Sachin getting angry with anyone or getting involved in a fight? He was a gentleman, and kept a smile on his face all the time, not on the ground but in general."

Last month, former Australia player Kerry O’Keefe claimed that Virat Kohli built his career on aggression after a shoulder barge with debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test. The cricketer-turned-commentator later tracked back, saying Kohli's aggression made him a competitive cricketer.

Meanwhile, Ali lauded Kohli for his heroics against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, adding that India relies on their batting to win white-ball matches.

"India used to win with their batting in the past [on Bumrah’s importance for the Champions Trophy]. The way Virat Kohli smashed [Pakistan bowlers during the 2022 T20 World Cup] in Melbourne, how did they win?"

“If Bumrah isn’t available, India will face a problem” – Basit Ali on Indo-Pak rivalry in ICC 2025 Champions Trophy

Basit Ali added that Jasprit Bumrah will be critical for India against Pakistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He said in the above video:

“This time Pakistan is playing better in ODIs. If Bumrah isn’t available, India will face a problem.”

Bumrah sustained a back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney, leading to reports of his prolonged absence from the field. However, the 30-year-old pacer dismissed rumors about being advised bed rest.

He was adjudged Player of the Series for bagging 32 wickets in the five-game series Down Under. Last year, his contribution helped the Men in Blue lift the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup.

