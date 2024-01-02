“Have gone through a lot” - David Bedingham opens up on making a strong comeback after car accident in 2016

South African batter David Bedingham has opened up on returning to cricket after being involved in a horrific car accident in 2016. The incident put him out of action for a year. Speaking ahead of the second Test against India, which will be played at his home ground, Newlands in Cape Town, the 29-year-old admitted that it all seems quite surreal.

Bedingham made an impressive Test debut against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion, scoring a defiant 56 off 87 balls in Proteas innings and a 32-run win. The right-handed batter has the experience of 87 first-class matches in which he has scored 6047 runs at an average of 49.56.

On the emotions of playing a home Test after all that he has gone through, Bedingham was quoted as saying in a PTI report:

“Whether I score runs or not, won't matter to them (his family) a lot or to my friends. But me just walking out there, will be special. It's quite surreal to play the game here as (in the) previous years I would come to watch. My friends are all buzzing me, not to enquire if I am playing or not but for the tickets."

"I think I have gone through a lot. Sounds cliché but where I was in 2016 to where I am now, maybe the opportunity to play a Test match at Newlands is quite special. Having my parents here, who have been through a lot. Me not finishing my studies, so I definitely owe them a lot,” he added.

Bedingham came into bat at No. 5 in the first Test against India and featured in a 131-run stand for the fourth wicket with Dean Elgar (185).

“Spoke about dealing with pressures” - Bedingham on interaction with Ben Stokes during Durham stint

Bedingham had a stint with the English county Durham during which he got an opportunity to interact with England Test captain Ben Stokes. He asserted that tips from the world-class player have helped him handle pressure better.

“I think we talked a lot. I think he refrained from talking about cricket a lot. He spoke about dealing with pressures, speaking to a world-class player like him did help handle the pressure better during the first Test,” Bedingham said about his interactions with Stokes," the Proteas batter said.

On having to play more than 85 first-class games before making his Test debut, he stated:

“Everything happens for a reason. Fine if it (Test debut) would have happened five years ago but I have played so much First-Class cricket that I learnt the ups and downs. It prepares you better for Test cricket.”

Bedingham has also played 40 List A and 55 T20 matches, scoring 1,470 and 1,014 runs, respectively.

