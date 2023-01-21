"Have learned a lot of batting along with him" - Shubman Gill heaps praise on Rohit Sharma

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill has credited skipper Rohit Sharma for leveling up with the bat in recent times. The right-handed batter feels he has learned a lot while batting alongside Rohit.

Gill has been in phenomenal form over the last few months, asserting his authority in ODI cricket. The Punjab-born batter enhanced his credentials tenfold by becoming the youngest double-centurion in 50-over internationals after making 208 off 149 balls in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

He also stayed unbeaten at 40 in the second game in Raipur as India sealed the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after India's eight-wicket win in Raipur, the 24-year-old reflected that the conditions had become easier to bat in the second innings.

After praising Rohit Sharma, he also spoke about his bonding with Ishan Kishan, saying:

"It was a good opportunity for me to stay unbeaten in the middle. There was a little in it for the fast bowlers in the second innings, thought there would be more when we saw them bat, but there wasn't a lot when we batted. But it was turning and gripping for the spinners.

"It's always a dream to bat with Rohit bhai, have learned a lot of batting along with him. Me and Ishan Kishan are best mates, we spend a lot of time off-field together, it was great to spend some time batting together."

After choosing to bowl first, India left New Zealand's batting unit in a mess, reducing them to 15-5 in ten overs. The Kiwis briefly recovered but were bundled out for 108 in 34.3 overs as Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 6-1-18-3.

"250 would have been quite challenging" - Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Team India after a sensational performance while also claiming that the pitch wasn't easier to bat on. The 35-year-old also revealed how he prevented Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj from bowling longer spells and said:

"I thought these last five games, the bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have delivered. Especially doing this in India. You can expect these performances away from India, but they have real skills.

"When we trained here yesterday in the night, it moved around, there was good carry. Which is why we wanted that challenge: 250 would have been quite challenging. Shami and Siraj did want to go on for longer spells, but I told them we had a big Test series coming up. I had to step in and say, 'Boss there are other bowlers as well.'"

The third ODI between the two sides will take place on Tuesday (January 24) in Indore.

