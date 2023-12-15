"Have a lot of mettle in them" - Harbhajan Singh backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for 2024 T20 World Cup

Harbhajan Singh believes the superstar duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be part of India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A.

Rohit and Kohli haven't played the shortest format for India since the semi-final defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite finishing as the top two leading run-scorers in the ODI World Cup, there have been several questions about their participation in the T20 World Cup next year.

Speaking to ANI News, Harbhajan backed Kohli and Rohit to be part of the T20 World Cup to bring the much-needed experience to the side.

"I think both Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) should be there in the World Cup...I think a good combination would be possible only when you have good senior players too with the youth. Virat and Rohit have a lot of mettle in them...I think they should play," said Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan also feels India should not be making excuses for losing the ODI World Cup final and must accept Australia as the better side on the day.

"India lost the World Cup final because they did not play well. Australia played better and played boldly. We succumbed to the pressure after losing the third wicket. We could have scored 280-290 runs. A lot of blame is being placed on pitch, dew and conditions, but we must accept that we did not play well under pressure," added Harbhajan.

India won all nine league stage games and the semi-final against New Zealand heading into the final. However, they came unglued against the Australia in the summit clash, suffering a six-wicket mauling to endure a painful finish to their World Cup dreams.

"We will have to change ourselves a little as we judge teams on results too quickly" - Harbhajan Singh

Team India rebounded spectacularly in the final T20I against the Proteas.

Harbhajan Singh defended the young Indian team playing in South Africa and requested fans not to jump the gun too quickly based on a few results.

The Men in Blue lost the second T20I by five wickets but responded in style, winning the final game by a mammoth 106 runs. With the opening game washed out due to rain, the three-match series finished at a 1-1 stalemate.

India were led brilliantly by Suryakumar Yadav, who was also the Player of the Series.

"This is a young team; I think we should give them some time. We are very result-oriented, and our team is good only if they give results. That is not the case. I think that if we give them time, they will obviously learn. We will have to change ourselves a little as we judge teams on results too quickly..Results take time. This team is in the process. South Africa is not an easy place to play, especially for bowlers," Harbhajan said.

Expand Tweet

India rested several of their experienced core players and tried the youngsters for the series as part of the plan to build up for the T20 World Cup next year.

The side will now play a three-match ODI series followed by the two-Test series to round off the South African tour.