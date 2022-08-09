"Have opted for players who are more agile in the field" - Salman Butt on Mohammad Shami's absence from India's squad for Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has suggested that India might have left out senior pacer Mohammad Shami from their Asia Cup 2022 squad in favor of players who are more agile on the field.

Butt pointed out that Indian selectors also seem to prefer bowlers who can contribute with the bat. He also highlighted how Shami wasn't able to make a significant impact during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Salman Butt made these remarks while speaking on his official YouTube channel. He explained:

"India have rested Mohammad Shami for the Asia Cup. This could be because the last time he played in the UAE, he wasn't able to make a significant impact with the new ball. India have opted for players who are more agile in the field and can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and India haven't named the likes of Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the squad. They have a very young pace attack and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most experienced seamer in their side.

"There are two leg spinners in the squad. I believe they have picked the right squad, considering the conditions in the UAE."

Notably, Shami bagged six wickets from five games at the2021 T20 World Cup at an economy rate of 8.84. The seasoned campaigner has failed to find a place in India's T20I playing XI since last year's marquee event.

However, the right-armer showcased stunning form during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). With 20 wickets from 16 matches, he was the leading wicket-taker for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their title-winning campaign.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2022

The BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from August 27.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the competition due to a back injury. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have returned to the squad for the multi-nation event.

Rohit Sharma’s side are set to begin their campaign with a highly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel

