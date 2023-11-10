"Have seen some fantastic innings from Sachin, from Virat" - Sourav Ganguly does not rate Glenn Maxwell's 201 vs Afghanistan as greatest ODI knock

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly recently lauded Glenn Maxwell for his magnificent double century against Afghanistan. But, he disagreed with the general perception that it was the best-ever ODI knock.

Coming in with Australia in dire straits at 49/4 and then further at 91/7, Maxwell scored a remarkable 201* off 128 deliveries. It helped the five-time world champions clinch a miraculous three-wicket win.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Delhi Capitals' training camp in Kolkata, Ganguly was asked if Maxwell's knock was the best in ODIs. He responded:

"No, no (would you rate this as the greatest innings in ODIs?). I have seen some fantastic innings from Sachin, from Virat. I have seen some fabulous innings. This is tremendous because of the situation he was in, because of the cramps, he couldn't run. He was batting with the No. 9 (8), he kept hitting sixes. But Virat and Sachin also have played some great innings."

Expand Tweet

While this was Maxwell's fourth ODI century, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have 98 ODI centuries together.

Nevertheless, the swashbuckling batter single-handedly propelled Australia to semi-final qualification with the Afghanistan win. Maxwell averages 35.70 at an incredible strike rate of 127.06 in his 136 ODI games.

"They should have won that match" - Sourav Ganguly on Afghanistan

Afghanistan were all smiles before Maxwell's blistering knock.

Sourav Ganguly felt Afghanistan should have won the Australia clash but for some indifferent bowling and captaincy during Glenn Maxwell's heroic batting display.

With only three wickets to pick up for a memorable victory, the Afghans dropped two easy catches of Maxwell. Furthermore, they could not dislodge Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who played the ideal supporting act with 12* off 68 deliveries.

"They (Afghanistan) have been playing really well, they should have won that match, with all due respect to Maxwell. He has played an absolute blinder. Fantastic innings, not the greatest of bowling and captaincy (from Afghanistan), but fantastic," said Ganguly.

Maxwell also battled cramps during the later stages of his innings yet stunned the Afghan bowlers with his ability to stand and deliver boundaries at will.

The defeat severely dented Afghanistan's chances for semi-final qualification. They now need to defeat South Africa by improbable margins in their final outing.

Meanwhile, Australia locked up their semi-final meeting against the Proteas with one league-stage game remaining against Bangladesh at Pune on Saturday.