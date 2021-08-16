Have seen Indian tail working hard in the nets against short balls: VVS Laxman hails lower-order fight

VVS Laxman has revealed that he has seen Indian tailenders working hard in the nets against rising deliveries. According to Laxman, the efforts bore fruit on Day 5 at Lord’s as India launched a stellar fightback against England.

Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) featured in an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 to turn the tables on England with some engrossing batting.

Speaking about India’s fight back, Laxman reckoned that the willingness of the tail to apply themselves was most impressive. Laxman stated on ESPN Cricinfo:

“Credit to the team management and all the tailenders. Ishant Sharma is more than capable of batting and I have had the experience of having those partnerships with him. Shami is more than capable of batting. You know that he can hit big sixes. I still remember that match against South Africa, where he hit a lot of sixes. Umesh Yadav, who is not part of this playing XI, is a useful batsman. He has got a first-class hundred. Jasprit Bumrah, we have seen from the Australia series, how much value he is giving to his wicket and how much he has improved as far as his batting is concerned. Siraj, being from Hyderabad, I know that he can bat.”

Laxman further added in praise of India’s lower-order:

It is about the desire to get better, which is very impressive. I have seen Raghu, the throwdown specialist, working with these bowlers. These bowlers do extra throwdowns do get better. And majority of the times, when Raghu bowls or when he throws in the nets, he targets the rib cage at a very good pace. The more you work and the more meaningful your preparation is, the better you get. First and foremost, the desire of all these bowlers to get better is evident and that is why you are seeing the results."

This is a massive shift for the Indian batting line-up: VVS Laxman

While India’s tailenders have been termed "walking wickets" over the last few years, they showed some application in the first Test as well when Bumrah scored 28 in the first innings. Laxman agreed that the lower-order contributing is a significant boost for India. He explained:

“This is a massive shift for the Indian batting line-up. We have talked about how the middle-order hasn’t performed to their potential. Also, the contribution from Indian tailenders hasn’t been as good. Nothing succeeds like success. The more success you achieve, the more confidence you build. Now (lower-order players can think), ‘I can contribute useful runs every time I go out to bat’.”

Having declared their innings on 298 for 8, India reduced England to 67 for 4 at Tea with Joe Root holding fort on 33. With the chase of 272 out of the question, it will all be about survival for England in the final session of the engrossing Test match.

