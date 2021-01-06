"Haven't seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life" - Gautam Gambhir senses golden opportunity for Team India

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir wants India to fully capitalise on Australia’s struggling batting line-up and notch their second consecutive Test series win Down Under.

Gautam Gambhir described Australia’s current batting line-up as the “weakest” he has ever seen. Speaking to ANI, he said:

"We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it's the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India is much better than Australia.”

The cricketer-turned-politician pointed out that Australia have put up poor batting displays even though a number of India’s key bowlers are missing from action due to injuries. Gambhir added:

"I haven't seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven't played India's main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series."

Australia are under pressure: Gautam Gambhir

Although Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets, their batting had faltered in that match as well. In fact, Australia’s highest total across the two Tests has been 200.

Significantly, not a single Aussie has scored a Test hundred against India since Steve Smith at Dharamsala in March 2017.

Keeping these batting woes in mind, Gautam Gambhir senses a golden chance for India to beat Australia in Australia once again. He reiterated:

"It's a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don't think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts' batting line-up. They are under pressure."

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India and Australia will be fighting to take the crucial 2-1 lead heading into the final match in Brisbane, where the Aussies have not lost a Test since 1988.

Quarantine life is a challenge. We know the life outside in Australia is normal. We know how to handle it. As a team, we want to do well and play some good cricket - Captain @ajinkyarahane88 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vaeGlp0MZz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Australia are likely to be bolstered by the return of experienced opener David Warner for the third Test in Sydney. India, on the other hand, have included Rohit Sharma in place of the out-of-form Mayank Agarwal in their playing XI.