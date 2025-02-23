“Haven’t seen such a Pakistan team in years” - Former India cricketer’s scathing attack ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has claimed the current Pakistan side to be among the weakest in years ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on February 23. Both sides have had contrasting starts to the tournament, with India registering a comfortable win over Bangladesh and Pakistan suffering a 60-run loss to New Zealand.

Pakistan have found the going extremely challenging against India in recent years, losing their last five completed ODIs against their arch-rivals. Their last win over India in the format came in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval.

Talking about the Pakistan side ahead of the highly-anticipated game against India, Harbhajan said on a news channel [quoted by TOI]:

"Haven't seen such a Pakistan team in years. When we used to play Pakistan, there was always a feeling that the opposition could beat you because they had star players, power-packed performers, bowling was very good and the unity showed. This (current) team may have players who can win a game on their own, but that unity isn't evident."

He added:

"They have individuals who can win a game on their day. But a team should have 7-8 such players who can win you the championship. I don't see that in this team. No doubt you won in 2017 when Fakhar Zaman played that big innings. But somewhere, I think, there is a lot of difference now from the days when India and Pakistan used to be nicely balanced teams. Now India is ahead of Pakistan."

Pakistan will be without their hero, Fakhar Zaman, from the last time they defeated India in an ODI in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. The southpaw suffered an injury while fieding against New Zealand and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

"We can't compare this team with the one from the '90s" -Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi echoed Harbhajan's sentiments and said the current side, led by Mohammad Rizwan, lacks consistent match-winners to trouble the top teams.

The Men in Green have struggled in recent ICC events, bowing out in the first round of the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20I World Cups.

"Bhajji is right. We can't compare this team with the one from the '90s. They are now short of match-winners. Like Bhajji said, you can win a match but to lift the trophy you need (consistent) match-winners. Mindset against the top team is the most important thing," said Afridi on the aforementioned program.

While Pakistan have never beaten India in an ODI World Cup game, they hold the upper hand when it comes to Champions Trophy meetings between the sides. The 2017 winners have won three out of their five head-to-head matchups against India in the Champions Trophy.

