"Having some 'me time' is very important" - Gautam Gambhir shares his fitness mantra 

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that all individuals must incorporate some kind of physical activity into their daily routine to be able to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Gambhir opined that engaging in at least one form of exercise is a must, even for corporate employees, if they want to remain fit. He also highlighted that physical activity would also help in getting good sleep.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Gambhir said (6:40):

"It is very important to train; it doesn't matter if you are in a corporate culture or any other profession. It is very important to add some kind of physical activity to your daily routine. It shouldn't be the case that you come back home after a 9-to-5 job and then sit in front of the television."

"Watching television is okay, but there has to be some form of physical activity. Physical activity will help you sleep better. It can be anything—running, walking, weight training, or yoga. Also, having some 'me time' is very important," Gambhir added.

Gautam Gambhir is one of the most respected members of the Indian cricket fraternity. He contributed significantly to the success of the national team during his decorated career.

The southpaw was a key architect in India's 2011 World Cup final win over Sri Lanka, scoring 97 runs. He also starred with the bat in India's five-run victory against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, scoring 75 runs in 54 balls.

"It is very important to get good sleep" - S Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth also emphasised the importance of getting sound sleep. The star cricketer suggested that he listen to theta waves, which help him fall asleep very quickly.

Sreesanth made these comments during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. He said (7:28):

"It is very important to get good sleep. I follow a breathing technique very religiously, even if I am on a flight, which has helped me a lot. At times, even my wife is surprised to see me sleep so early. I love music. So, there are certain vibrations, like Theta beats that help you sleep better."

Sreesanth further stated that having a good mattress is essential for good sleep. He also spoke about how he feels like sleeping for long hours whenever he gets a wonderful bed in a hotel room.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added (8:05):

"The most important thing for a good sleep is having a good mattress. You can also sleep on the sofa, but it is very important to have a good mattress. When I get a good king-sized bed in a room, I just feel like sleeping all the time."

Sreesanth finished his career with 169 international wickets. During his career, he featured in some of India's most momentous victories, including the T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the 2011 World Cup triumph.