"He has the ability to become a great player for India across all formats"- JP Duminy on Hardik Pandya

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy believes Hardik Pandya should look to make himself available for India across formats. Recently, Hardik spoke about prioritizing white-ball cricket and returning to Tests 'only when he feels it's the right time'.

The star Indian all-rounder last played a Test match in 2018 and has since had a number of fitness issues. However, Duminy shared a dressing room with Hardik during their time together at the Mumbai Indians and knows exactly what the latter is capable of.

In a press conference arranged by SA20 for a select group of journalists, here's what JP Duminy had to say about Hardik Pandya's importance:

"I am always going to be an advocate for all formats. If a player has the ability to influence the game, and you spoke about Hardik, I have played with him and I feel he has the ability to become a great player for India across all formats. The reasoning for why is prioritizing white-ball I would not know, but I would certainly encourage him to do all."

JP Duminy on importance of batters bowling when needed

JP Duminy was an incredible batter, but also a smart operator with the ball as he used to deliver crucial overs of off-spin, especially in ODIs and T20Is. He claimed that he used to bowl because that gave him a better chance to have an impact on the game.

With India struggling to find part-time bowlers from their current batters, here's what JP Duminy had to say:

"I was always of the opinion that if you can add value in different areas, it gives you a greater opportunity to influence the game. I got no idea why they (Indian batters) have stopped bowling side of things. But I would always encourage it because it gives you the opportunity to select slightly differently if you have that resource."

Duminy is currently coaching the Paarl Royals, who have already qualified for the semifinals of the SA20 2023.

