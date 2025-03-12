"He has his own airplane" - Former Pakistan batter opens up on presentation controversy of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has expressed his views on the presentation controversy after the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. During the ceremony, no one from Pakistan or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was present on the podium at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Basit Ali believes that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi should have travelled to Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy final as he has his own airplane.

"Mohsin Naqvi, who is the PCB chairman, should have gone to Dubai. This is my view. Because he has his own airplane. Being the host of the Champions Trophy, he could have gone and come back the same night. Only he knows better what problem was there. But he should have gone," he said on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali.' (0:55)

The former Pakistan batter also said that Jay Shah, who was present at the venue, should have been careful about his position. Being the ICC chairman and not the BCCI secretary, he should have been seated elsewhere. He added that no one from Pakistan was invited to the stage as the PCB chairman was not present himself.

"Jay Shah was there. He also made a little mistake. He is not the BCCI secretary now. He is the ICC head. He should have been seated elsewhere. When you get a position like this you need to be careful of the media too. There was no one from Pakistan in prize distribution because the PCB chairman was not there," he added.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the 2025 Champions Trophy final. They also remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and dominated in all five games.

The real test happened in Dubai pitches, says Basit Ali after 2025 Champions Trophy final

India faced severe criticism and was accused of having an unfair advantage by playing at one venue. However, Basit Ali said that the pitches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were batting-friendly and the real test of skill was in Dubai.

"The pitches in Pakistan in Gaddafi stadium were a paradise for batters. The real test happened in the Dubai pitches - how one plays, how one should play, how the spinners should bowl, how a fast bowler should bowl and how they did. Where did Shami and Henry pick five wickets? In Gaddafi? in Pindi? in Karachi? They did it in Dubai. Look at how the pitch plays. If India were in Pakistan and played in Gaddafi, they would score 400. Original pitches were in Dubai. Only the player who knows to play will succeed there," he opined. (4:40)

Talking about Pakistan missing Saim Ayub in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Basit gave the example of how easily India won the tournament despite missing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He said that a player being or not being there does not make a difference.

The 54-year-old also spoke about Pakistan's team selection for the Champions Trophy, criticising the selectors for the way they picked the players.

"There are mentors there who believe what they are doing is right but it is not so in our view. The way the team was selected for the Champions Trophy, everyone questioned why they are going with one spinner but they thought they knew better. They believe the team announced against New Zealand is also good similarly. My best wishes. But mistakes happen. Things will improve if everyone in Pakistan becomes 'we'. It will not happen in a year but will take 2-3 years," he expressed. (3:51)

The Muhammad Rizwan-led side finished last in Group A without a single win. The hosts lost against both New Zealand and India, while their final match versus Bangladesh was washed out.

