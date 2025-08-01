“He almost feels he can call without calling” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement on Shubman Gill amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik opined that Team India skipper Shubman Gill took his on-field relationship and chemistry with Sai Sudharsan for granted when he called for a quick single that led to his run-out on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England. The pair have batted together in the ongoing series as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent seasons, but their experience did not spare them from disaster.

During the 28th over of the first innings, Gill was keen on a quick single after tapping it just beyond the pitch. Sai Sudharsan, assessing how close the bowler was to collecting the ball on his follow-through, understood the risk and declined the call from the non-striker's end. The skipper, however, had committed to the run, and by the time he turned around, aiming to make it back to the crease, Gus Atkinson had completed the direct hit.

Gill had to walk back after scoring 21 runs off 35 deliveries, with his dismissal reducing India to 83-3 in tough batting conditions.

Dinesh Karthik broke down the run-out incident, stressing the fact that there was no run on offer.

"Sometimes, when you are very comfortable with a person that you have batted a lot with, you subconsciously do things that you generally would not otherwise with other batters. I felt his relationship with Sai Sudharsan on the pitch is one such relationship where they have just run so many singles. He almost feels he can call without calling," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"This one, I felt that the run was non-existent. I think Sai Sudharsan, in his defence, called quite early, and straightaway said no. But Gill had committed to the run a bit too much, and that is why he could not go back. He was feeling so bad, they showed it once, he was saddened, very disappointed. He almost went desolate saying, 'You know what, I think I made a mistake here'," he added.

Shubman Gill was involved in two run-outs during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. One of those instances, which came during the home contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad, was a massive mix-up with Sai Sudharsan.

On that occasion, it was once again Gill eager for a quick single after tapping the ball towards mid-wicket. However, Sai Sudharsan sent him back midway as Karun Nair executed a brilliant direct hit.

"Today was not about playing good-looking shots" - Dinesh Karthik hails Karun Nair's gritty fifty for India

It was the returning Karun Nair who had the tough task of steering the ship after Shubman Gill's dismissal, which led to a middle-order collapse. Batting at No.5 in the absence of Rishabh Pant, the right-handed batter had a major statement to make after being dropped for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Dinesh Karthik praised the batter for his performance, crediting him for digging deep and protecting his wicket on a tough wicket to bat on.

"Today was not about playing good-looking shots; today was about being out there, leaving a lot of balls, and playing lesser shots than what you would do on a flat pitch, which he actually did. He really found a way to dig deep internally. I have a lot of time for players who do so well in domestic cricket and fight themselves into a spot, I am very happy to see him do well," Dinesh Karthik said.

Karun Nair was unbeaten on 52 runs off 98 deliveries at Stumps on Day 1. With Washington Sundar at the other end, India are placed at 204-6 following a testing day from top to bottom.

