Former player Mohammad Kaif has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy India squad announcement, scheduled for Saturday, January 18. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons that Pant has 'almost' reached the same level as legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

The 44-year-old further lauded Pant's performance in Tests, citing his overseas performances, particularly in Australia and England. Kaif said on his YouTube channel 'Mohammad Kaif' (via India Today):

"He [Rishabh Pant] is a big match-winner in Tests. Who can forget his knock at the Gabba and the hundred in South Africa? He performs well in overseas conditions. He is a good wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant is a better wicketkeeper than Sanju Samson; he has almost reached the same level as MS Dhoni."

Kaif, however, believes Sanju Samson has gone ahead of Pant in the white-ball formats. He said:

"Sanju Samson has gone ahead. You have to understand this. With Rishabh Pant, people have their emotions attached."

Pant amassed 255 runs in nine innings in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. The 27-year-old has 1842 runs in 52 innings at an average of 37.59, including four centuries and six 50s in away Tests.

"Someone needs to tell him that his white-ball stats are not that great" - Mohammad Kaif picks Sanju Samson over Rishabh Pant for India's wicketkeeper role for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Mohammad Kaif has reckoned that Rishabh Pant needs to work hard in white-ball formats and picked Sanju Samson in his India squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He said in the same interaction:

"Rishabh Pant needs to recognize the reality. If someone tells him 'wrong things are being done with you', they are not telling the right things. Rishabh Pant should stay away from such friends."

"Someone needs to tell him that his white-ball stats are not that great. Sanju Samson has genuinely earned that chance to go to the Champions Trophy. Rishabh Pant needs to work hard," he added.

Pant in

ODIs: 871 runs in 27 innings @33.50

T20Is: 1206 runs in 66 innings @23.25

Samson in

ODIs: 510 runs in 14 innings @56.66

T20Is: 810 runs in 33 innings @27.93

